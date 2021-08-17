The company that books artists for Les Schwab Amphitheater, Live Nation, announced Tuesday that starting Oct. 4, all Live Nation events will require concertgoers to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within the last three days.
The restrictions were added as the delta variant spreads rapidly across the country and superspreader events occur at large outdoor gatherings, such as in Umatilla County, where the July 10 Whisky Music Fest in Pendleton drew some 12,000 attendees and led to at least 66 confirmed cases.
“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of Oct. 4 we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” said Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino in a statement.
Les Schwab Amphitheater's concert schedule runs through Oct. 16.
Shows held between Oct. 4–16 will require proof of vaccination or a negative test, including performances by 311 and Iration on Oct. 7, Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes on Oct. 15, and Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday on Oct. 16.
Prior to Oct. 4, artists booked by Live Nation can make their own call about whether to add COVID-19 restrictions, which is what the Dave Matthews Band and My Morning Jacket have already done. Both will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours.
Matthews will perform at Les Schwab on Sept. 8, and My Morning Jacket will perform on Oct. 3.
Masks and social distancing are not required at Les Schwab Amphitheater concerts, but other precautions are in place. For one, all employees are required to be vaccinated. Additionally, hand-washing stations are available throughout the venue and paperless tickets are being promoted to reduce touch points.
Ticket holders who no longer want to attend a concert can get a refund through the amphitheater.
Depending on how quickly the delta variant continues to spread, additional restrictions could be implemented by either Live Nation or Les Schwab Amphitheater in the future.
“We’re just like all other venues right now,” said Les Schwab Amphitheater Marketing Director Beau Eastes. “We’re thinking of ways to make concerts the safest and best experience for everybody. I don't know that we’ll have additional measures for future shows, but it’s possible.
“As cases go up, more venues will add additional requirements, including proof of vaccination or a negative test,” he continued. “It's becoming the standard for all large events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.