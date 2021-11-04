COVID-19

The first, free COVID-19 rapid polymerase chain reaction testing site in Oregon opened Thursday at the Central Oregon Community College Redmond Campus.

The site will remain open Thursday through Monday from noon to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Redmond Technology Education Center on the campus. 

Test results will be available within one to two hours, according to Deschutes County Health Services, which is hosting the site in partnership with the college and Oregon Health Authority.

Appointments are required and can be made online at cur.tv/redmond. Appointments are also available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 541-699-5109 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing site is open to anyone, including those requiring testing for travel. There is no cost to those who are tested, and no insurance or identification is required.

