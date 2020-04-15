The four candidates running for the open seat of the Deschutes County Commission entered the race with their own motivations and priorities for what they would accomplish if elected.
But they are running during unprecedented times, where one issue has managed to unite them: battling and slowing the spread of COVID-19 throughout Central Oregon.
This May, voters will be asked to choose from Greg Bryant, Phil Chang and Ron “Rondo” Boozell in the Democratic primary for the Deschutes County Commission. Whoever prevails will face Phil Henderson, the Republican incumbent, who is running unopposed.
Greg Bryant
Bryant, 69, is a Bend resident with 30 years in accounting who volunteers on several local government committees.
Originally from Indiana, Bryant moved to Bend seven years ago to retire from Form & Fusion, a metal fabrication shop in Northern California. He serves as a member of the city of Bend’s Transportation Advisory Committee and Cascades East Transit Advisory Committee. He also acts as the vice president for the Deschutes River Woods Neighborhood Association and as a wildfire coordinator for the area.
Bryant said he was inspired to run after attending several County Commission meetings himself.
“I didn’t like the direction in which Henderson was taking (the commission),” Bryant said.
After Bryant saw how commissioners stalled a plan to fix traffic congestion in Terrebonne, Bryant said he thought he could do a better job working with different groups and people to get things done. Last fall, Commissioner Patti Adair and Henderson voted against a plan to add two southbound lanes on the existing U.S. Highway 97 and two northbound lanes using 11th Street in Terrebonne to improve through traffic. The plan was formed after months of public input.
Bryant said he felt his accounting background would make him useful during budget season, and that having a Democrat on the commission would be helpful when it came time to coordinate with the state for funding given that the state House and Senate have Democratic majorities.
If elected, he said he would focus on supporting more economic recovery grants for small businesses, which will need help reviving after the coronavirus pandemic ends.
“Even though I know we have grant programs...we’re going to have to do something a little more than that to help the smaller businesses,” Bryant said.
He also wants to improve transportation throughout the county by creating solutions that reduce congestion and prioritize safety for kids walking to school.
Phil Chang
Chang, 49, is a resident of Bend and a natural resource and renewable energy specialist.
Originally from New York, Chang came to Central Oregon about 16 years ago. Chang was a program lead at the Oregon Department of Forestry, where he led a federal forest restoration program for the state, before cutting back in December to make more time to run for the campaign, he said. He is also a former staffer to U.S. Sen Jeff Merkley.
He decided he wanted to run for County Commission because he wanted to help the county he has known and loved for 16 years grow responsibly, while also maintaining habitat and making the cost of living more affordable.
“With the right leadership, the county can grow well," he said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Chang was running on a platform that focused on finding solutions to balance development and protecting habitat and open space in a rapidly growing county.
While those are issues that will need to be addressed again, he said now is the time for people to ask their elected officials about what they are doing to respond to the public health crisis.
Chang said he thinks the county should have a more “visible leadership role” during the pandemic. He cited Jackson County, which has done more testing per capita than any other county in the state, as a good example.
“The visibility comes from effective performance, and that ability to accomplish more testing than any other county in the state is something to be recognized and analyzed for the rest of (us) to figure out how to copy,” Chang said.
He also would want to give more financial resources to the county’s public health department. He said that last year the Deschutes County Commission reduced its investment in the department by 5.4%.
“Could the COVID-19 response be better right now if they had those resources?” Chang said.
Chang also said he also thinks it's important for the county to have a good relationship with state and federal agencies. Currently, he finds the dynamic between the commission and the state to be contentious, with the county battling with the state about the state land use system.
“If we had a better state and county relationship, we would be in a better position to secure resources from the state and federal levels for response and recovery,” Chang said.
Ron Boozell
Ron Boozell, more commonly known as “Rondo,” is a self-described marijuana advocate and a long time politics-watcher in Bend.
The 58-year-old Bend resident is no stranger to local politics. He has unsuccessfully run for the Bend City Council multiple times and once for the Bend Park & Recreation District board. The last time he ran for local office he did so partially from a jail cell.
In 2018, he was arrested outside City Hall on a warrant for contempt of court. He’d been ordered by a judge to serve a 90-day sentence for nonpayment of child support. He pleaded no contest to the charge of interfering with a peace officer.
Boozell did not answer when asked in an email whether he had paid the child support since then.
Boozell said his goal is to be a pro-marijuana voice on what he describes as a “Republican, anti-pot” commission.
“I must represent the stoner in this county,” Boozell said.
If elected, Boozell said he would push for the county to invest in the marijuana growing and production industry. His goal would then be to use revenue generated by marijuana businesses to create affordable camping spots for the homeless.
He also said he would prioritize jail reform — a goal informed by his time spent there — because of what he called unsafe conditions at Deschutes County jail.
Boozell said he is not concerned about his history of arrests or other unsuccessful bids for office negatively impacting his chances of winning the primary. In fact, he said he has an advantage because he has the most name recognition of all the Democratic candidates.
“I would be more concerned for those guys if they are serious about running against me,” he said.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Boozell said that handling public health and safety is now an elected official’s most important responsibility.
“We will never return to 'normal.' We must accept that we are an organism, and like links in a chain, the weakest among us, the uninsured and under-insured, will risk our collective health,” Boozell said in an email. “We have to begin to admit that if we want back a healthy functioning economy, some socialist-solutions may be the order of the day.”
Phil Henderson
Henderson, 65, was elected to his first term on the commission in 2016. Henderson, a homebuilder and previously a lawyer, said he wanted to run again because there is unfinished business he wants to complete in another term.
“I think I bring a lot of experience and knowledge to the job,” Henderson said. “That’s a great thing to be able to continue to serve the community with what I’ve learned in my first term.”
Henderson said he wanted to continue to work on housing solutions, highlighting successes, such as being a part of getting the affordable housing project in Redmond online. He also wants to continue being a good steward of taxpayer dollars, he said — which will be crucial as the financial effects of COVID-19 continue to unfurl.
For example, he pushed a couple of years ago for a closer look at the project details of a building on the Deschutes County Fairgrounds to see if it could be done with less cost. The project came out to be cheaper than what was originally budgeted, he said.
“I have a continued interest in making sure that people that aren’t in the meeting room are represented,” Henderson said, referring to the general taxpayer.
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages , Henderson said his priorities right now are to keep the community healthy and figure out how to help the economy get back to a healthy place.
If he is reelected, Henderson said the role of a commissioner during a pandemic is to push for information and communication.
“People are afraid, and we need to help them understand what COVID-19 is and how it can spread,” Henderson said.
When the county wasn’t getting personal protective equipment quickly, Henderson said he was reaching out to state and federal government agencies on how to get supplies to Deschutes County.
“This is the first time we’ve been in a pandemic emergency. We’ve had snowstorms, forest fires, but this is a unique situation..three months ago no one imagined this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.