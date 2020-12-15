Though shutdowns and restrictions brought upon by COVID-19 have taken a significant toll on the Bend Park & Recreation District’s budget for recreation, no programs are at risk of being cut in the near future, said Matt Mercer, the district’s recreation services manager.
This fiscal year, the park district expects to receive $4.9 million less in revenue than it otherwise would have in a normal year, Mercer said. Usually for this period of time, the district receives $7.3 million in recreation revenue, Mercer said, which generally comes from fees people pay to use facilities or enroll in programs.
“The pandemic from day one from mid-March to now has had a tremendous impact on recreation services and the recreation budget,” Mercer said.
The drop in revenue was expected, Mercer said, given that the district has only been able to operate at 25% to 50% of the capacity it normally would due to state-mandated restrictions and closures.
Knowing that less money would be coming in from fees due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the district budgeted an extra $1.2 million in contingency funds for this fiscal year just in case it was needed to help float recreation programs.
Even in pre-pandemic times, recreation programs had to be subsidized with general taxpayer dollars, given that fees only cover about 75% of the recreation budget, he said.
“We knew it was not realistic to reduce expenditures proportional to revenue loss,” Mercer said.
But nearly nine months later and the district is nearly back to where it started when it shut down services for the first time in March, after Gov. Kate Brown put Deschutes County into the “extreme risk” category and extended a two-week “freeze” on things like indoor recreation.
Now the district is facing the reality of possibly needing to dip into contingency funds before the fiscal year ends in June.
“I don’t think anyone anticipated (the pandemic) would last this long,” Mercer said.
Mercer said the district is in a stable financial position, and that there is no risk of the district not being able to provide programs and services.
The issue is deciding how much more money is necessary to buoy existing recreation services, without impacting the district’s ability to pay for full services in the future once the county is reopened, Mercer said.
“We don’t want to jeopardize the ability to provide those services,” he said.
Moving forward, Mercer said the recreation department will budget with the assumption that the county will remain at the same level of restrictions — such as the closure of Juniper Swim & Fitness Center — until April 1.
The hope is that a vaccine that has now been approved for emergency use will help reduce the number restrictions the park district is facing, meaning more opportunities to open up more facilities and make more money, Mercer said.
But long term closures are not sustainable, Mercer said, and the district will have to plan again if closures remain into the summer.
“Once we get to April, if things are looking dramatically different, particularly if we are still under closures, obviously that will create a much more negative scenario financially,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.