The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitors levels of COVID-19 to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data.
Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
On Thursday, the CDC reported three Northeast Oregon counties — Baker, Union and Wallowa — at high levels of COVID spread, seven at medium and 26 at low.
The agency listed the following levels for Central Oregon:
Deschutes County: Low
Crook County: Low
Jefferson County: Medium
Precautions the CDC recommends for communities with medium levels:
If you are at high risk of getting very sick, wear a well-fitting mask or respirator when indoors in public.
If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.
For communities at low levels, the CDC recommends staying up to date on vaccines and getting tested if experiencing symptoms.
— Bulletin staff report
