The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reported COVID-19 community levels at medium for Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. Statewide, 12 counties were at high, indicated by orange; 16 were at medium, or yellow; and 8 were at low, or green
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitors levels of COVID-19 to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
On Thursday, the CDC ranked 12 Oregon counties at high levels of community spread, 16 at medium and eight at low.
On July 28, the agency ranked 11 Oregon counties at high levels of community spread, 20 at medium and five at low.
The agency listed the following levels for Central Oregon, unchanged from last week:
Deschutes County: Medium
Crook County: Medium
Jefferson County: Medium
Precautions the CDC recommends for communities with medium levels:
• If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
• Get tested if you have symptoms
