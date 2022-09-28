COVID-19 community spread increased in several Oregon counties including Jefferson County, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reported three Northeast Oregon counties — Baker, Union and Wallowa — at high levels of COVID spread, seven at medium and 26 at low. On Sept. 22, the agency showed one county at high, nine at medium and 26 at low.
The CDC monitors levels of COVID-19 to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data.
Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
The agency listed the following levels for Central Oregon:
Deschutes County: Low
Crook County: Low
Jefferson County: Medium
Precautions the CDC recommends for communities with medium levels:
If you are at high risk of getting very sick, wear a well-fitting mask or respirator when indoors in public.
If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.
For communities at low levels, the CDC recommends staying up to date on vaccines and getting tested if experiencing symptoms.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.