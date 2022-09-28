3D rendering, coronavirus cells covid-19 influenza flowing on grey gradient background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk

COVID-19 community spread increased in several Oregon counties including Jefferson County, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported three Northeast Oregon counties — Baker, Union and Wallowa — at high levels of COVID spread, seven at medium and 26 at low. On Sept. 22, the agency showed one county at high, nine at medium and 26 at low. 

— Bulletin staff report

