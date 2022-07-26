The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitors levels of COVID-19 to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

According to data released Thursday, the agency reported 19 Oregon counties at high levels of community spread, 16 at medium and one at low. 

— Bulletin staff report

