Surging cases of COVID-19 on Thursday put Deschutes County second among Oregon’s 32 counties, according to the Oregon Health Authority daily report.
Oregon Health Authority reported 125 cases in Deschutes County — the second-highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago. Jefferson County had 15 cases and Crook County recorded 10 cases.
“This is our largest surge in cases, but it’s the first surge where we have a vaccine available to protect against the virus,” said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman. “We are seeing our cases rise because of people taking fewer precautions — less masking and distancing.”
Statewide 32 of 36 counties had positive or presumptive COVID-19 cases, according to the health authority’s daily report. Only Multnomah County had more cases than Deschutes. There were 339 people hospitalized with COVID-19. St. Charles Bend reported 26 COVID-19 patients, five of whom were in the intensive care unit and three were on ventilators.
“This is a significant surge, and the number of positive cases and hospitalizations in the region only continue to rise,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, chief physician executive for St. Charles Health System. “We’re encouraging people to heed the necessary steps to stop the spread of the virus, including getting vaccinated. Reviewing our data, we can clearly see this surge — while serious — is less severe than it would have been without the vaccine.”
Deschutes County’s skyrocketing COVID-19 case counts are impacting its schools, too. As of Wednesday, 5% — or about 700 — of students in Bend-La Pine Schools were in quarantine after being exposed.
On Thursday, all students at Sisters high and middle schools were sent back to online distance learning, after school officials discovered two high schoolers tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Curt Scholl. Those students had close contact with middle school students, he said.
“When we got that information, we needed to make sure we didn’t have greater exposure, so we asked our kids for a pause today until we could do more extensive contact tracing,” Scholl said Thursday. “We didn’t want to make it worse today.”
After school staff conducted contact tracing, Sisters school officials decided to place between 20 to 25 middle and high school students in quarantine, Scholl said. The rest of the schools’ students will return to in-person school on Monday, as the district’s current schedule doesn’t have in-person classes on Fridays.
All of this comes on the eve of Deschutes County entering into the extreme risk category for the second time since December. Nearly all the local COVID-19 cases, Emerson said, are coming from individuals who are not fully vaccinated.
“We are seeing school-aged children do a great job of wearing masks at school and being more relaxed about precautions at things like after-school activities, carpooling and social activities,” Emerson said. “We continue to see significant spread from social activities where people aren’t masking or distancing. Masks, distance, socializing outdoors and vaccines are the best tools to prevent spread.”
