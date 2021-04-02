The pandemic denied many the opportunity to grieve in traditional ways with their friends and family who sought to memorialize those lost lives. In the wake of restrictions to control the spread of the virus, funeral homes had to quickly adopt new ways of handling people’s grief over the past 12 months.
Documents signed electronically rather than in person, video services and a higher use of technology were measures quickly adopted. Online marketplaces for one-stop shopping for funerals helped the industry adapt to the changes.
Some of these measures will be around in post-pandemic times; others may fall by the way side, like walk-by and drive-by services that some funeral homes devised as a way to maintain social distancing.
The pandemic has not only changed the way the industry does business, but it’s also caused financial losses for funeral homes and altered the way directors comfort grieving customers.
“COVID-19 has forced the death industry to innovate,” said Wally Ordeman, Oregon Funeral Directors Association executive director. “Funeral directors are not wired to have remote grieving. They’re not wired to say no to someone grieving.
“But early on, it was unsafe to hold memorials in person.”
As the nation vaccinates more people, cases drop and fewer people die of the disease, Oregon counties are opening up, loosening restrictions. In the past year, the virus alone has caused the deaths of 119 people in Central Oregon, 2,383 statewide and 548,162 in the United States.
A livestream service, or so-called distance memorialization, could become a thing in the future, Ordeman said, because it can connect people. Another prominent change will be the ability to purchase arrangements, even caskets and urns online, he said.
“I believe that commerce through funeral home websites will be permanent,” Ordeman said. “Some firms have been ahead of this for years, but others now have been compelled to strengthen their online offerings due to COVID-19.”
Still, the industry has suffered loss, too, loss of revenue from rentals of chapels and postponed services. How much lost revenue, Ordeman could not say.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has established guidance for funeral homes to follow to keep people safe and to not spread the virus.
The CDC recommended expanding technology use by connecting through a video platform for friends and family. It urged families to modify funeral arrangements, by limiting attendance to a small number of immediate family members and friends and to holding additional memorial services when social-distancing guidelines are less restrictive.
In the meantime, the CDC suggests that physical distance be maintained and that everyone wear a face covering.
“Death is an emotionally charged time, and when you pile on its restrictions, it can lead to some intense conversations,” Ordeman said. “Most of us can’t hit the pause button and that’s what a lot of families had to do. They had to delay services until things reopened and they could memorialize a loved one.”
Funerals tend to provide a platform for people to say goodbye, pay their respects in a dignified manner and helps with the healing process. They also allow community members to gather finding comfort in shared memories, according to the industry.
When Deschutes County moved to moderate risk, it allowed for gatherings indoors similar to the rules guiding indoor dining that set a 150-person maximum or 50% capacity, whichever is smaller, according to the state’s risk categories.
Brad Byrholdt, general manager of Oregon Care Group Inc., which purchased six funeral homes in Redmond and Bend at the start of the year, agreed it’s been difficult to maintain the personal connections that the industry is hard-wired to forge. It’s difficult not to reach out and touch the arm or shoulder of a grieving widow, hard not to offer a hug in solace.
“It’s been devastating for some families,” Byrholdt said. “It’s gotten better, obviously. There was a lot of fear. Now we’re allowed to let people come and say goodbye. That’s vital.”
To help families, Byrholdt said a lot of services are now graveside or outdoors. As the new owners of Redmond Memorial Chapel, Deschutes Memorial Chapel, Niswonger-Reynolds and Autumn Funerals LLC, Oregon Care Group Inc. will continue making connections and help make the process of grieving easier, he said.
The acquisition brings to 12 the number of funeral homes the Corvallis-based company owns and operates, Byrholdt said.
“No one knows where we’ll end up,” Byrholdt said. “We’ll always do what we can; if we’re required to do things differently, we will. We’ll morph accordingly.”
