twb
Buy Now

Trish and Walt Stutzman with their dog, Blue, at the camp where they live near La Pine. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Faces of Homelessness

Who are the real people impacted by skyrocketing housing prices, decisions about homeless shelters or plans to sweep informal camps? The Bulletin wants to offer insight by telling their stories through the series Faces of Homelessness. Every two weeks this year, Bulletin reporters will introduce readers to a different homeless person. We are here to tell their stories.

LA PINE — In the forest east of town, a group of nine individuals have parked their trucks and campers in a spot they call Camp Corona, so named for the sun, not the virus.

The encampment has a surreal, neighborhood-like feel, albeit with a muddy forest road instead of pavement and trailers and tarps instead of houses. The campsites are on Bureau of Land Management land, arranged around in a circle that resembles a cul-de-sac with a treed center, in which there’s a dart board affixed to a tree and a horseshoe pit.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349,

djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.