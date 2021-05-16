Moving to Bend seemed like a strange decision 25 years ago. Friends and family were perplexed when Joe and Linda Orcelletto left their stable lives in Appleton, Wisconsin, in 1996 and headed west to Bend. The couple left well-paying jobs and loaded a U-Haul to reach the recovering mill town in the middle of Oregon.
The Orcellettos came across Bend on their honeymoon to the Northwest two years prior and dreamed about one day moving to the city that offered so much skiing, camping and mountain biking. It’s a dream held by many even now.
“I think people are moving here for the same reasons we did,” Linda Orcelletto said recently. “The outdoors. The weather. And you know who your neighbors are.”
The Orcellettos moved to Bend in the midst of a historic population boom, when the city grew from about 20,000 residents in 1990 to more than 52,000 in 2000, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Bend was transitioning from a logging town to a tourist destination that drew visitors like the Orcellettos.
Now 25 years later, Bend is experiencing another population spike that has caused the city to surpass 100,000 residents. The recent growth led to Bend earning the label “Zoom town,” a phenomenon where many new residents are moving away from other cities to work remotely in Bend.
And many are using the video conferencing platform, Zoom to careers in other cities.
The Orcellettos, who have lived in the same house off Greenwood Avenue since 1998, have concerns about how the city will handle the new residents and what that will mean for traffic, jobs and housing. But they want to offer the same hospitality they felt in the 1990s.
“Why begrudge people for moving here for the same reason we did,” Linda Orcelletto said. “You can’t say I’m here now, close the door.”
Linda Orcelletto, 57, the development director for Skeptoid Media, a nonprofit organization that supports science-based education, said she wonders if the new residents who are working remotely will feel connected to Bend since their jobs are elsewhere.
Orcelletto spent her time in Bend volunteering and working with local organizations. She hopes others will have the same desire to get involved with their community.
“Hopefully they are engaged,” she said. “There are so many volunteer opportunities here. You feel so much more a part of things.”
When the Orcellettos first moved to Bend, they spent slightly more than they wanted to on rent for a townhouse. They paid about $625 a month rather than the $400 they were paying in Wisconsin.
Those prices seem comical now compared to the high rents and rising home prices in Bend. A recent real estate report showed the median price for a single-family home in Bend in April was $651,000, nearly $200,000 higher than the price in April 2020.
The Orcellettos said their niece came to live in Bend recently to finish a medical rotation, but decided not to pursue a medical career in town because her wages would not be enough to buy a home.
“Even if she took a job in the medical field, she could barely afford to buy a house,” Joe Orcelletto said.
From their home, the Orcellettos have seen firsthand how Bend has changed. Traffic keeps getting busier on Greenwood Avenue, more homes and businesses are being built east of Pilot Butte and popular trails and campgrounds are often overrun with crowds.
Joe Orcelletto, 55, who works for DENT Instruments, a company that develops power meters and transformers, said he is sometimes amazed at the changes. He remembers easily walking from his house to downtown and getting a beer at Bend Brewing Company, one of the only breweries in town at the time. Now the 0.8-mile trip would take longer with the heavier traffic.
Orcelletto, who was an early member of the Central Oregon Trail Alliance before it became an official group, sometimes misses seeing fewer people at his favorite outdoor locations. But even with larger crowds, he has never stopped enjoying all the outdoor recreation in Central Oregon.
The love of nature has been a big reason the Orcellettos have stayed in Bend.
For many years, Joe Orcelletto worked for Verizon Wireless and would travel across Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii. He would check out other cities, but nothing ever beat Bend.
“I always wanted to come back,” he said. “Everything has its benefits, but this was better.”
