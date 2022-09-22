dcsc (copy)
Buy Now

The respite area at the Deschutes County Stabilization Center in Bend seen in December. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Behavioral health specialists with the Deschutes County Crisis Stabilization Center will soon be responding to mental health emergencies without law enforcement officers alongside them after the Bend City Council approved $328,000 in additional funding for the center. 

Officials are still deciding which emergencies will be handled by mental health experts and which will be handled by Bend Police,  but the city funds will enable the center to hire staff for the Mobile Crisis Assessment Team and operate the center around the clock.  

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.