When Amanda Sillas needs access to women's health professionals every three months, she has to drive from her home in La Pine to the county health clinic in Bend. For the 37-year-old hairstylist, mother and wife, that's gas money and at least an hour out of her work day.
"My husband and I share a vehicle currently," Sillas said, "so whenever I have to take the vehicle, he's out a vehicle. And we have an 8-year-old son, so it's definitely inconvenient."
But help is on the way.
Deschutes County health professionals will soon be able to reach underserved parts of the community, now that the county has approved funding for a mobile health van.
In a unanimous vote Wednesday, Deschutes County commissioners approved the acceptance of a Central Oregon Health Council grant worth $80,000 to fund a new program called Public Health on the MOve.
The whole idea is centered on confidential, regular services people can easily access.
Anne Kilty, who has worked with Deschutes County Public Health for nearly 20 years, is leading the program after noticing a national shift in the way people access health services.
"My desire is to take this out to communities that have trouble accessing us," Kilty said.
Long travel distances, the cost of fuel, obtaining and retaining childcare, and work schedules all pose barriers to accessing traditional, brick and mortar services, Kilty said. Kilty said she also wants to serve people who aren't exactly comfortable with coming to a government-affiliated building. Immigration status, housing status or other barriers could prevent people from coming to traditional health settings, Kilty said.
Sometimes we just need to go to them, and that's what the purpose of this van is," Kilty said.
In partnership with women's health and pregnancy care programs, the mobile outreach van will be able to provide a wide variety of services to a wide variety of populations, Kilty said.
Throughout Kilty's research for the mobile outreach program, she said she couldn't find much information geared specifically toward women's health, family planning and STD services.
"We're in a time when reproductive access is really an important issue to be addressing — even more than it always has been — and with STD rates rising again, we need to be out in the community screening people who may not even know they're at risk. Our hope would be that we could help impact the STD rates and help of people of reproductive age plan what they want," Kilty said.
General health screenings, gynecological screenings, vaccinations and chronic care are among services Kilty wants to offer in the mobile outreach van, along with family planning and STD services. She said she hopes the van will be operational by July 1, 2023.
Sillas, the La Pine resident, said the van would be helpful. She sees a lot of new families moving to the area due to affordability.
Sillas said she would like to see the outreach van operate in a central, well-known location on a regular but flexible schedule. Ease of access is important, she said.
"If the word got out, who knows? There might be a lot, a lot, a lot of women who might take advantage that," Sillas said.
