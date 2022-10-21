The Deschutes County Commission voted 2-1 Wednesday to exclude most abortions from health care coverage for county employees and their families.
Under the county's current plan, abortions are covered only if a pregnancy threatens the life of the mother or if a pregnancy is the result of incest or rape. Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone, who are both running for reelection this year as the Republican nominees, voted to keep the exclusion, which went against recommendations from an employee advisory body.
"Sometimes you have to follow what you feel is important," said Adair, who added that the current health plan is fine.
Abortions and other reproductive services must be covered by insurance in Oregon as of 2017 with the passage of the Reproductive Health Equity Act. Deschutes County is an exception to this rule, however. Because the county is self-insured, it was allowed to keep its existing rules after 2017. Those rules have been upheld ever since.
“Cost is a huge barrier to accessing abortion, and these workers will continue to have subpar coverage that does not meet standards the state has set for the Oregon Health Plan and private commercial insurers," An Do, the executive director of the Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon, told The Bulletin in a written statement.
Bend is home to the only Planned Parenthood clinic in Oregon east of the Cascades. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decades-old Roe v. Wade decision in June, Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell welcomed those from out of state seeking abortions.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang was the lone vote in favor of removing the existing exclusion and broadening abortion coverage. He said the county was "out of step" with other employers, and individual county employees have approached him expressing interest in removing the exclusion.
"Denying this benefit to our employees is not going to make it so that our employees have more or less abortions. All this would do is send the message to our employees that if they need to make that hard and difficult decision, we are not supporting them in doing that," Chang said at the meeting.
PacificSource, the county's health plan provider, and county staff recommended the exclusion be removed. The estimated cost increase to expand benefits to include abortion services would be $8,000 to $12,000, according to meeting materials. A benchmarking analysis also revealed that all other plans similar to the county's employee benefits plan include abortion services and care.
“The health care benefits of Deschutes County workers should never be held hostage or used as a political punching bag, which is exactly what the board did this week,” said David Kreisman from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, which represents Deschutes County employees.
(1) comment
Adair and DeBone consistently put their own ideological beliefs ahead of common sense. In this case, they pointedly make life more difficult for county employees and clearly don't care. We need county commissioners who can demonstrate compassion and leadership. Replace them with Schmidt and Tatom.
