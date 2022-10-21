Protest (copy)
Buy Now

An abortion-rights supporter holds a sign outside the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend in June while protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

The Deschutes County Commission voted 2-1 Wednesday to exclude most abortions from health care coverage for county employees and their families.

Under the county's current plan, abortions are covered only if a pregnancy threatens the life of the mother or if a pregnancy is the result of incest or rape. Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone, who are both running for reelection this year as the Republican nominees, voted to keep the exclusion, which went against recommendations from an employee advisory body.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(1) comment

64363
64363

Adair and DeBone consistently put their own ideological beliefs ahead of common sense. In this case, they pointedly make life more difficult for county employees and clearly don't care. We need county commissioners who can demonstrate compassion and leadership. Replace them with Schmidt and Tatom.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.