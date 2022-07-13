More than 20 people told the Deschutes County Commission they supported psilocybin therapy as commissioners Wednesday considered giving voters a chance to decide if they want to prohibit the production, processing and therapeutic use of the drug in rural parts of the county.
As of 4 p.m., the commission had heard testimony from doctors, mental health counselors, students, veterans, business owners and other residents, all vouching for the mental health benefits of psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient derived from so-called “magic mushrooms.”
“I tried psilocybin, and within four days of the treatment I was completely revolutionized in every aspect,” said Christopher Maddox, a retired Navy SEAL from Redmond, who told the commission he struggled with substance abuse and post traumatic stress disorder after serving multiple combat tours.
“I feel like I’m me again,” said Maddox, a supervisor for a living facility for mentally disabled people.
The commission will continue taking written public comments through Monday morning. Then, it will decide in a meeting Wednesday whether to present the issue to voters. The ordinance would not include Deschutes County cities, including Bend, Redmond, La Pine and Sisters.
Commissioners Phil Chang and Tony DeBone noted that their primary concern is not access to the drug, but with land use rules around psilocybin facilities, which have not been finalized by the state.
“I believe our responsibility as the community mental health authority is to consider all of the potential therapies, treatments, medications that might be available or accessible to our community and address those concerns,” Chang said.
But several people at the meeting voiced concerns that by placing the ordinance on the ballot in November, the commission would be going against the wishes of voters in a county where more than 52% said yes to legalizing psilocybin therapy in the 2020 election.
Others added that banning psilocybin facilities in rural Deschutes County would be restricting access to potential patients.
“If we are forced to build this center in Bend, for example, real estate prices will require it to be a boutique high-end spa experience, limiting access to residents that could benefit from it the most,” said Ryan Reid, an engineer from Bend, who told commissioners he is already working with two local business owners to launch a psilocybin manufacturing facility and treatment center.
Those who testified came from across the state, including Portland, Springfield, and some called in from out of state.
The meeting kicked off with three consecutive testimonies from veterans like Maddox, who spoke about how psilocybin helped them overcome trauma and addiction.
Counselors spoke about the drug’s potential benefits for helping a state that ranks among the lowest nationwide in mental health treatment.
Designers and business owners provided the commission with plans for how psilocybin therapy and manufacturing facilities would affect the county, arguing that such facilities would have minimal impact on the county’s land and water resources.
In 2020, Oregon became the first state in the country to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin. Approving the measure gave state authorities two years to develop industry rules.
Now, the state’s leading health agency is working to develop a system to administer the drug in therapeutic settings across Oregon, with final rules expected to be adopted by the end of the year.
The ballot measure allowed counties the opportunity to decide whether or not to opt in on the measure. Several counties, mostly in rural Oregon, have recently moved to present voters with ballot measures that would restrict the drug’s manufacturing and use. This echoes trends from when Oregon legalized the recreational use of marijuana, although Measure 109 did not legalize psilocybin recreationally.
The measure was passed as a growing number of universities across the world publish research showing that the drug can help people who struggle with a variety of ailments, including addiction and post traumatic stress disorder.
The research has proven so convincing that psilocybin was designated by the Food and Drug Administration as a “breakthrough therapy” in 2018 and 2019, which recognized that the drug may have greater benefit over current depression treatments and promises to accelerate its development and review. Federal officials also note that the drug is not addictive.
