Voter turnout in Tuesday’s general election in Deschutes County was higher than the statewide average, but not quite a record, according to the county clerk’s office.
Deschutes County had a turnout of 84.01%, with 127,871 ballots received out of 152,209 registered voters. The turnout surpassed the statewide average of 80.28%.
Nancy Blankenship, Deschutes County clerk, said the county was trending toward a record-breaking year but fell short. The 2008 general election remains the record with a turnout of 86.8%, just beating the 2004 general election that had 86.5%, according to county data.
“With the trajectory we were on last week, I was really hoping we would surpass those numbers, but it didn’t happen,” Blankenship said Wednesday. “We’ll have to try again next time.”
Blankenship said all ballots, except ones that were dropped in other counties, have been counted or are in the process of being resolved of any issues such as missing signatures. Residents with any challenges to their ballot have 14 days to resolve them.
“Those that could be counted have been, or are in the processing stage,” Blankenship said.
Crook County also had a high turnout this year with 80.51%, also more than the statewide average. Crook County had 15,478 ballots received out of 19,224 registered voters, according to the county clerk’s office.
In Jefferson County, turnout was 73.4% with 11,812 ballots received out of 16,092 registered voters.
Katherine Zemke, Jefferson County clerk, said the turnout was near the 2016 general election, when 76% was recorded. Zemke notes the pool of registered voters was lower four years ago, so the turnout is similar to this year’s election.
“We are a little lower by 3%,” Zemke said. “However, our eligibility pool was significantly more this year.”
Like Deschutes County, Zemke said the 2008 general election appears to have the record turnout in Jefferson County with 83.46%.
Zemke said her office is waiting on ballots dropped in other counties.
“We just recovered a box from Deschutes County,” Zemke said. “There’s quite a few there.”
In the meantime, Zemke has sent out 30 letters to residents who did not sign their ballots. Another 65 residents had signatures that didn’t match, she said.
