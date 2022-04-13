The Council on Aging of Central Oregon needs volunteers to drive its Meals on Wheels deliveries, and for weekly phone calls to seniors.
Meals on Wheels facilitates the delivery of nutritious meals, personal contact and related services for isolated seniors 60 and older who are homebound because of illness, incapacity, disability or lack of family support in the tri-county area, according to a council news release issued Tuesday.
"Volunteers play such an important role at the council on aging. Today, we are looking for caring, compassionate volunteers to help us connect with local seniors in need," said Susan Rotella, executive director of the Council on Aging of Central Oregon.
There are multiple positions available for Meals on Wheels drivers, and the program is seeking support for any day of the week. Meal deliveries can happen anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and volunteers are asked to make a weekly commitment for one day during the week, the release said.
The council on aging is looking for volunteers for its Caring Connections program, which matches volunteers with a senior for weekly telephone calls.
The program hopes to establish much needed relationships between volunteers and seniors who otherwise might not get opportunities to interact with others. The program will help foster greater social interaction to help maintain healthy, independent living.
Anyone 18 years or older can apply to volunteer, the release said.
For those interested in volunteering, please contact Marianne McClure at the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, mmcclure@councilonaging.org or at 541-527-0541.
