For the first time in two years, the Council on Aging is hosting in-person lunches for seniors in its newly renovated Bend facility. Meals will be served at the council’s Senior Services Center, 1036 NE Fifth St., to anyone over 60 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through the end of the year, when it will begin operating five days a week.

Between renovations and the pandemic, it’s taken four years for the council to get its center reopened, said Susan Rotella, Council on Aging executive director. Meals are a key component of the council’s mission, and while it has done its best to offer meals for pickup at its center, the grab and go limits the comfort created by friendships forged over a meal.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117,

sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.