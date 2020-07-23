An adult cougar was spotted in Bend early Thursday morning roaming city streets near Grocery Outlet, according to the Bend Police Department.
Police received citizen reports at 3:40 a.m. and 4:53 a.m.
Witnesses first reported the cougar in the area of Reed Market Road and Silver Lake Boulevard. Then a witness saw the cougar near Grocery Outlet at Third Street and Wilson Avenue. The cougar continued walking into a residential neighborhood near the grocery store, according to the witness.
Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the animal.
The cougar was last seen in the area of Southeast Second Street and Southeast Vine Lane, near the Bend Parkway.
The sighting is the first reported in Central Oregon this year, after seven sightings were reported across the region in 2019.
Cougars are solitary and territorial animals that maintain home ranges of up to 100 square miles. About 6,400 cougars live in Oregon. They are legal to hunt year-round with a hunting license and a general-season cougar tag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.