The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed Thursday that a cougar had been seen in the Deschutes River area near Steelhead Falls, a popular hiking location near Crooked River Ranch.
ODFW staff posted warning signs in the area to alert hikers, anglers and other trail users.
Cougars are native to Central Oregon, and sightings are not uncommon, but residents who see cougars are asked to report the sighting to ODFW or Oregon State Police.
The public is advised to follow ODFW guidelines when encountering a cougar. These include not turning one’s back to the animal, appearing large, not running away and fighting back if attacked. Cougar attacks on humans are very rare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.