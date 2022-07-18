A cougar was killed in Deschutes River Woods on Sunday after it was seen in and around residential yards and near the Deschutes River.
Earlier that morning, the cougar had been seen killing a deer in the SW Bend neighborhood near Baker Road, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office in a press release. Later, neighbors Grant Haddix, 61, and John Krister, 46, were walking near the site where the deer was killed and saw the cougar hiding in the bushes nearby. The cougar was acting aggressively toward the two, which caused them to fire their guns at the cougar, the sheriff's office said.
A bullet ricocheted and hit a nearby house instead, according to the sheriff's office.
The cougar was later seen hiding under a porch in a resident’s back yard. Deputies lost sight of the cougar after seeing it go through several nearby yards.
Sheriff's deputies along with Oregon State Police and an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife tracker located the cougar near another home, and it was euthanized.
Haddix and Krister were cited for alleged second-degree criminal mischief because of the damage to the house.
This article will be updated.
(2) comments
'A bullet ricocheted and hit a nearby house instead, according to the sheriff's office.'
The well regulated cosplayers miss the mark again. Sad.
There were two cougar sightings. They got the mom but the 130lbs male is still out there. This has been three weeks in a row that we have seen these cougars and they need to be killed fast before a child is!
