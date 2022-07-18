Deschutes River Woods on Sunday after it was seen in and around residential
yards and near the Deschutes River.
Earlier that morning, the cougar, a 3-year-old, 120-pound male, had been seen killing a deer in the neighborhood southwest of Bend near Baker Road, according to a news release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office .
Later, neighbors Grant Haddix, 61, and John Krister, 46, were walking near the site where the deer was killed and saw the cougar hiding in the bushes nearby.
The cougar was acting aggressively toward the two, which caused them to fire their guns at the cougar, the sheriff’s office said.
A bullet ricocheted
and hit a nearby house instead, according to the sheriff’s office.
The cougar was later seen hiding under a porch in a resident’s back yard. Deputies lost sight of the cougar after seeing it go through several nearby yards.
Sheriff’s deputies, the Oregon State Police and an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife tracker located the cougar near another home, and it was shot by an Oregon State police trooper from the fish and wildlife division.
“There is no way to know for certain, but it was likely the same cougar seen at Deschutes River Woods in late June,” said Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Michelle Dennehy in an email. In late June, a cougar was spotted in an empty lot in the same neighborhood. It was the first reported cougar sighting so close to Bend in two years.
Dennehy said near the river canyon is a common spot for cougar sightings, and cougars are often just passing through and not considered a human safety issue. This cougar, however, was hanging around residential areas and had been seen repeatedly in daylight, behavior that indicates a human safety risk, she said.
Dennehy said there are an estimated 6,000 cougars throughout the state of Oregon.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office advises that if a cougar is encountered, one should not run but rather make noises, pick up their children, raise their arms and prepare to fight back. Anyone involved in a face-to-face encounter with a cougar or any dangerous animal should call the nearest ODFW office, Oregon State Police office or land manager if on public land.
Haddix and Krister were cited for alleged second-degree criminal mischief because of the damage to the house.
(9) comments
They could have relocated it. I agree with what most people here had to say except people pro-killing native wildlife.
How is a cougar that’s hiding in the bushes acting aggressively? Former NPS Ranger here: Wildlife lives here. If people don’t want to live with wildlife, don’t choose to live in a neighborhood that’s so close to national forest land.
Cougar was not "euthanized." Do you think they used a tranquilizer dart then gently "put it to sleep?" It was shot. Native wildlife destroyed in its own habitat, where humans are invasive. Stupid. Residents out blazing away with firearms near houses are MUCH more of a threat.
Agreed.
I’m not a big fan of cougars & are concerned for people & pets, however this is another example of the increased humanization of central Oregon into wildlife’s terrain. They’re just trying to live in their traditional places. Don’t know the answer but what the heck maybe a little more thought to producing fewer humans on our finite planet.
“Later, neighbors Grant Haddix, 61, and John Krister, 46, were walking near the site where the deer was killed and saw the cougar hiding in the bushes nearby. The cougar was acting aggressively toward the two, which caused them to fire their guns at the cougar, the sheriff's office said.”
AKA
“Derrrr! Derp da derp! We goin’ go shoot us a cougar! We tough rednecks! Derp’
“Oh lordy, Grant! We done shot a house instead!”
“Let’s say we wuz just walkin by and the cougar surprised us and was acting aggressively! Derp da derp.”
I can say this cuz I also live in DRW. Surrounded by heroes.
'A bullet ricocheted and hit a nearby house instead, according to the sheriff's office.'
The well regulated cosplayers miss the mark again. Sad.
There were two cougar sightings. They got the mom but the 130lbs male is still out there. This has been three weeks in a row that we have seen these cougars and they need to be killed fast before a child is!
There are mountain lions all over Central Oregon, certainly in proximity to rural residences and semi-rural neighborhoods. Should they all be destroyed (“euthanized”) to make the region safer for children? Is a predator “acting aggressive” anytime someone happens to simply spot it? How would a mountain lion act in a non-aggressive way? Dogs are responsible for orders of magnitude more deaths and serious injury than mountain lions – should dogs be “euthanized” for similarly “acting aggressive?”
