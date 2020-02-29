Two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus infections at two public schools have led to temporary closures in Oregon and Washington state as the new virus claimed its first victim inside the U.S., with districts nationwide navigating uncharted waters of risk regarding children and virus containment.
The Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19. The man who died was in his 50s, had underlying health conditions and had no history of travel or contact with a known COVID-19 case, health officials in Washington state said . A spokesperson for EvergreenHealth Medical Center, Kayse Dahl, said the person died in the facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.
Speaking at a news conference moments after the death was reported, President Donald Trump described the death as someone having a high medical risk before contracting the virus.
Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there was “no evidence of link to travel” abroad in the case of the man who died. (Earlier, Trump had apparently described the patient as a “wonderful woman” by mistake)
Health officials in Washington, California and Oregon are worried about the coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities because a growing number of people are being infected despite not having visited an area where there was an outbreak, nor apparently been in contact with anyone who had.
Dr. Frank Riedo, medical director of Infection Control at Evergreen, said local hospitals are seeing people with severe coronavirus symptoms but it’s probable that there are more cases in the community. “This is the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
More than 50 people in a Washington nursing facility are sick and being tested for the virus.
Oregon was able to quickly identify a case — an employee of Forest Hills Elementary in Lake Oswego because it was able to test a sample locally. School district officials said Saturday the employee had been visited in the hospital by several people before he was diagnosed. Those individuals have been asked to observe a two-week quarantine and are being closely monitored.
The district is deep-cleaning all its schools and all school buses with the goal of having students back in class Monday, said Superintendent Lora de la Cruz. But Forest Hills Elementary, where the man worked, is closed until Wednesday, marking two weeks since he was last at the school. The employee did not come into regular contact with students, de la Cruz said, though it is unclear what position the person holds.
Experts aren’t certain how long the coronavirus can live outside the body, Ko said, though its cousins — SARS and MERs — can survive on surfaces up to nine days.
The temporary shutdowns of Forest Hills and Jackson High School in Western Washington come amid a national flurry of preparations and advance work districts have undertaken to mitigate exposure and anticipate outbreaks, including online lesson planning, reviews of attendance requirements and scrubbing down schools to kill any virus remnants.
The unnamed patients on the West Coast, who have been quarantined at hospitals, have not traveled outside the United States or had known contact with infected people. Health officials have said they do not know how they acquired the deadly virus locally — indicating a higher risk of spread.
“The tried-and-true public health method is to contain the virus, go to who they have been in contact with and isolate people who could be exposed,” said Albert Ko, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at the Yale School of Public Health.
But now that the virus may have circulated inside the schools for some time, and tracing its origins at this point is a baffling task, containment can be a particular challenge, he said. “We really don’t know where we stand or how widespread it is,” Ko told The Washington Post on Saturday.
The Jackson High School student in Mill Creek, Washington, became ill Monday with fever and body aches. He felt better and returned Friday but left after his tests returned positive.
Coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, not in aerosol form, so a focus on wiping down bathrooms, door handles and other places commonly touched with alcohol-based solutions will go far, he said.
Children are transmission engines for respiratory viruses such as influenza, given their close contact with one another, and they don’t have a long history of exposure to disease, said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
But she stressed initial studies of the coronavirus show older people and adults in poor health are the most at risk. “There’s not a lot of evidence children are particularly prone to infection,” Rivers said Saturday. “We just don’t know.”
The virus has infected about 83,000 people globally and caused almost 3,000 deaths, most of them in China, where much of the understanding on the impact it has on children was learned, Ko said.
“A big question is can children be infected but not show symptoms and transmit it to other people,” Ko said. “I think that’s unknown.”
