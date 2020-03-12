The Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show was canceled Thursday following Gov. Kate Brown's statewide ban on organized gatherings of 250 people or more.
The show, which was scheduled to run Thursday through Sunday in its 21st year at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, typically draws hundreds of attendees over each of its four days.
"We made the difficult decision to cancel the show in the wake of the governor's announcement," said Trey Carskadon, spokesman for the show. "And more than anything, in the interest of all involved, our attendees, exhibitors and staff. It's the right thing to do."
The show was to include more than 300 exhibitors and manufacturers in fishing, hunting, outdoor apparel, boats, camp cooking and more.
"We have over 300 exhibitors just in the arena," Carskadon said. "And even beyond that, the amount of information we've gained relevant to this virus, it really is the right thing to do. We just didn't want to put anybody in harm's way."
Carskadon said that staff had been organizing the show for the past 10 months.
"But all things considered, this was a no-brainer," he said. "Very difficult and very expensive, but this was in the best interest of all involved."
Also in Central Oregon, the boys Oregon Middle School Basketball Championship, scheduled for Friday through Sunday in high school and middle school gyms throughout Bend, Redmond and Prineville, was postponed.
The annual tournament includes top teams (fifth grade through eighth grade) throughout the state that qualified based on their records during the season.
According to the tournament's website, the event could be rescheduled for this spring or summer.
"We are resolved to carrying out this event for the 200+ teams who earned their spots this year, and our staff is currently investigating all options with local health authorities as well as the multitude of venues, referees, and hotels required to run our event," the note said. "In the meantime, we will issue a full refund to individuals who purchased tickets online."
The Crook County boys basketball team played its Class 5A consolation game against West Albany at Corvallis' Gill Coliseum without fans Thursday morning, defeating the Bulldogs 72-50 to advance to the fourth-place game. But the OSAA canceled the remainder of all its winter state championship events shortly after the Cowboys' win.
At Mt. Bachelor ski area, the Cascade Crest Nordic Ski Marathon is planned to take place as scheduled on Saturday, according to Mt. Bachelor.
