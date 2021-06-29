The two homeless men who died over the weekend as a heat wave scorched a camp in Bend were identified by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office as Joseph Davis, 60, and Alonzo “Lonnie” Boardman, 64.
The Deschutes County Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death, according to a statement Tuesday from the district attorney’s office, which also said the families of both men had been notified.
Central Oregon has been in the grip of a heat wave that began Sunday, when the bodies of the men were discovered and the mercury rose to 104. Some activists and homeless outreach workers are worried that triple digit temperatures and a lack of proper shelter played a role in the deaths. Bend Police do not suspect any foul play.
Jackie Capasso, who has lived at the homeless camp on Hunnell Road on Bend’s north end since October, said she knew Davis for 15 years and Boardman for five.
“I knew both of them,” she said Tuesday. “They were both good men.”
Capasso said Boardman hailed from South Dakota, and was known for having a sharp wit and making people laugh.
“Life was just coming together for Lonnie,” she said. “He had just gotten a camper. But the heat bothered Lonnie. He kept saying how the heat made his heart hurt.”
Capasso described Joe, a wheelchair user who had recently moved to Hunnell Road from Emerson Avenue, as the “nicest guy” who had a “big heart.”
“Joe was a lone spirit,” she said. “He tried to help people out.”
A memorial was planned for Tuesday night for both men by Hunnell Road residents who knew them, Capasso said.
News of the men’s deaths and the unabating heat wave sparked increased community outreach across Bend to help get people experiencing homelessness the resources they need to stay safe.
On Tuesday morning, volunteers from the city of Bend, REACH, the Street Kitchen Collective, the Central Oregon Peacekeepers and other organizations set up two large cooling tents equipped with misters and distributed bottles of water at the north and south ends of Hunnell Road.
Over a dozen coolers and stacks of bottled water lined the road along the north tent, and a steady stream of people drove up to the tent all morning to drop off donations of food, ice, water, clothes and other necessities to help Hunnell Road residents cope with the heat.
Residents were assisting volunteers by taking donations, pouring ice into coolers and distributing items to tents and RV’s.
Stacey Witte, the executive director of the nonprofit REACH, was out in the morning helping to accept donations and to direct volunteers.
She said outreach organizations have sent volunteers and donations to as many campsites as possible, such as the camps on Juniper Ridge, China Hat Road and other smaller camps throughout the city.
“You take how hot it is, and tents become ovens,” she said. “And people are stuck. Unlike our housed neighbors who can lock their doors and head to the river, our unhoused neighbors can’t leave their tents and their valuables behind.”
At one point, resident Guy Strzyzewski Jr., who goes by “Mr. Nice Guy” around Hunnell Road, walked near the cooling tent to feel the mist on his face.
“Thank you to all the people in the community who came and delivered resources,” he said. “God-bless you all.”
Strzyzewski described a “mountain” of donations the day before.
“These folks have really stepped up,” he said. “This is going to save lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.