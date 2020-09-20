A cool and humid start to the weekend helped thousands of firefighters across Oregon make progress against massive wildfires.
From Friday to Sunday, firefighters made slow but incremental progress against some major blazes, including the Riverside Fire near Estacada, which went from 11% to 20% contained.
The Holiday Farm Fire east of the Eugene-Springfield area went from 12% to 14% contained. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered the evacuation orders in some areas to allow some residents along Highway 126 to return home. But the sheriff’s office warned residents to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice if fire conditions flared up again.
Recent rains have cleared up air quality across most of the state, and even around the immediate vicinity of the fires, the air was much clearer. That has enabled crews, in some cases, to fly over scorched areas to evaluate the fires or use helicopters to dump giant buckets of water on the blazes.
Officials pleaded with the public not to fly drones over or near the fires because that interferes with the ability of fire crews to fly.
Firefighting conditions are expected to worsen slightly through Tuesday, as the sun shines and dries out the land across much of Western Oregon. But rains are expected to hit the northern Willamette Valley Wednesday through Saturday.
Precipitation is expected Wednesday and Thursday from Eugene down south to the California border.
On Sunday, the governor’s office announced Gov. Kate Brown will veto several line-item appropriations to preserve funding for Oregon’s emergency wildfire response efforts.
