Multiple candidates are running for the Jefferson County Commission and Crook County Court in the May 17 primary. Three candidates are running for Jefferson County Sheriff.
In Jefferson County, incumbent County Commissioner Mea Huston will face off against Mark Wunsch, a professional agronomist from Madras, and Laurie Danzuka of Warm Springs.
Danzuka, board chair of the Jefferson County School Board and 2021 Oregon school board member of the year, works as the cannabis project coordinator for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
Wunsch has been a managing member of the Wunsch Angus Ranch since 2007, and the operations manager for C-Lazy-K Ranch, campaign filing records from the Jefferson County Clerk's office showed.
Jefferson County Commissioner Kelly Simmelink will run against Sabria Rios to keep his seat on the board. Rios is a certified massage therapist from Culver who currently serves on the Culver School Board, filing records showed.
Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn has filed to run for re-election. He faces former Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Rick Dupont, and Jason Pollack, a current Jefferson County sheriff's deputy and formerly of the Madras and Culver police departments.
Races for county commissioner positions in Jefferson County, which are non-partisan, can be won in the primary election, Jefferson County Clerk Kate Zemke said. However, the races for sheriff, county clerk, and treasurer must be won the general election. Zemke and the county treasurer, Jeff Rasmussen, are running unopposed.
For county commissioner seats, if the race is contested in the primary between two candidates, the candidate who wins more than 50% of the vote wins the election, Zemke said.
In the case of the three-person race between Huston, Wunsch and Danzuka, the two candidates who get the most votes in May will proceed to the general election in November, Zemke said. If one of the three wins more than 50% of the vote, that person automatically is elected, she said.
In Crook County, incumbent County Commissioner Brian Barney will run against Corey Whalen, who has a background in restaurant and business management, filing records from the Crook County Clerk's Office showed.
Cheryl Seely, the Crook County Clerk, said a third person, Doug Muck Jr., filed for the race, however, her office is currently working to verify his eligibility, she said. Crook County commission seats are also non-partisan.
The race for Crook County treasurer is also contested with current treasurer, Galan Carter, facing off against Monty Kurtz. Kurtz is a self employed business owner and commercial project manager, filing records showed.
