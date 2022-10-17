A $174 million project to build a new expressway on the north side of Bend to ease traffic stress on the stretch of U.S. Highway 97 from Empire Avenue to Cooley Road is officially underway.
A comprehensive improvement plan will add a new section of Highway 97, create two new roundabouts on U.S. Highway 20 where it intersects with Cooley Road and Robal Lane, and improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure on the existing Highway 97.
The new expressway will extend from the Bend Parkway just after the Empire Avenue exit and rejoin with the existing highway after Cooley Road. The existing U.S. Highway 97 will remain, but improvements to accessibility and pedestrian and bicycle paths will be the main priority, according to plans from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The bus stop on Robal Lane will also be reworked to adhere to traffic changes.
The entire project is a symptom of population growth in the region, according to ODOT's project site.
"This project also builds on a modern transportation system, so not just your typical road project, and not just your typical multi-modal project. It adds technology. It adds connectivity. It adds access. And it serves everybody, not just the historic few that sometimes our transportation has served," said ODOT Director Kris Strickler at an event Monday to commemorate the construction project's groundbreaking.
"This is not just about the economy. This not just about moving vehicles. This is about moving people," Strickler said at the event.
And move people they did. ODOT forced out multiple local businesses near the intersection of Cooley Road and Highway 97 via eminent domain. A storage facility, an RV dealer and a dispensary are among those businesses that will move for the new expressway.
The north corridor portion of Highway 97 has been nearly 20 years in the making, and now that ODOT has the money, the new construction on Bend's north side is finally the completion of what ODOT started, said Gary Farnsworth, the agency's manager for Central Oregon.
A majority of the funding, $60.4 million comes from a federally funded grant program for multimodal highway projects. About $50 million comes from House Bill 2017, which has funded highway improvement projects throughout the state. The next largest contributor to the project is $39 million from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, which gives funds to ODOT to address projects of high priority. The city of Bend contributed $14.9 million for the project, and Deschutes County gave $5 million.
New technology like cameras for ODOT's Trip Check website and more advanced traffic control technology to better address spontaneous traffic impacts like congestion and collisions will be a major component of the project, Farnsworth said.
Construction is already underway and ahead of schedule on Highway 97. It is estimated to be completed in 2025.
