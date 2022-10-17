A $174 million project to build a new expressway on the north side of Bend to ease traffic stress on the stretch of U.S. Highway 97 from Empire Avenue to Cooley Road is officially underway. 

A comprehensive improvement plan will add a new section of Highway 97, create two new roundabouts on U.S. Highway 20 where it intersects with Cooley Road and Robal Lane, and improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure on the existing Highway 97. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.