On Wednesday, the roundabout at Robal Lane on U.S. Highway 20 in Bend — under construction for months — will be open to drivers.

A single lane of the two-lane traffic circle will open.

Workers prepare on Monday for the opening of the roundabout at Robal Lane and U.S. Highway 20 in Bend.  

Bend has a lot of single lane roundabouts, and these days we are using more multi-lane roundabouts. Here's some things to know to help you successfully navigate a multi-lane roundabout.
