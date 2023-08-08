On Wednesday, the roundabout at Robal Lane on U.S. Highway 20 in Bend — under construction for months — will be open to drivers.
A single lane of the two-lane traffic circle will open.
Construction workers continue to work on the center median and around the infrastructure at the Robal and Cooley Road roundabouts while the single lanes are accessible.
“These projects are really going to improve connectivity and reliability for folks to get to and from work and school,” said Cody Franz, spokesperson for Oregon Department of Transportation.
According to ODOT’s website, construction on the projects started in the winter of 2023 and is expected to finish at the start of spring in 2024.
Franz advises drivers to be extra cautious in work zones by driving slowly and being alert while workers are on the road.
“We want to make sure that not only our construction crews are safe and get home to their families, but also all of our motorists that are out on the road,” Franz said. “Take your time and stay alert for new traffic patterns and work zones as those shift sometimes daily.”
When driving through roundabouts, Franz emphasized the use of the turn signal to let others know when you’re exiting. City officials have video guides on their website to show how to properly use multilane and single lane roundabouts.
Also beginning on Wednesday, the left turn from Jamison Street onto Highway 20 will be permanently closed to traffic with the exception of emergency service vehicles.
Once the project is finished, there will be a designated traffic signal to warn drivers that emergency vehicles will be crossing.
The left-hand turn was deemed dangerous by ODOT after seeing that drivers needed to cross multiple lanes of traffic amid the merging vehicles from the on-ramp.
Travelers wanting to head west on Highway 20 from Jamison Street will have to use Empire Avenue.
Right-hand turns from eastbound Highway 20 onto Jamison Street, as well as right turns from Jamison Street onto Highway 20, will still be allowed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.