The Larkspur Community Center is coming to life more and more as construction crews work through the winter.
Since April, crews have been making progress on the 34,000-square-foot expansion of the 14,000-square-foot Bend Senior Center.
The facility will include new fitness facilities, group exercise rooms, a warm-water pool, indoor walking track and additional parking when it is completed in the fall of 2020, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District.
The expansion, slated to cost $23.4 million, was in response to growing demand and overcrowding at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, an all-purpose workout facility managed by the park district.
