Developers began construction Wednesday on 186 market-rate apartment units in Northwest Bend near the Central Oregon Community College campus.
The Veridian Apartments, which will include 19 three-story buildings and 348 parking spaces, is being built by Salem-based Neighborly Development and is meant to increase housing opportunities in Northwest Bend.
Laura Robinson, project manager for Neighborly Development, anticipates the first units will be available in the fall of 2023.
Rent has yet to be determined, Robinson said, adding that prices will be determined closer to when units become available and depend on the market rate at that time. Robinson said the apartments will be rented to anybody, not just students.
The director of leasing and development for William Smith Properties told The Bulletin in October 2020 that households earning between 100% to 120% of Bend’s average median income could afford rent at the complex. That's more than $67,000, according to U.S. Census Statistics.
The apartment complex is part of the college’s larger development plan with William Smith Properties, called Campus Village. The plan intends to bring housing to northwest Bend and provide consistent and "inflation-resistant” revenue streams for the college.
The college will collect more than $231,000 annually in rent by leasing the land and will share this revenue with William Smith Properties, said spokesperson Jennifer Kovitz. Kovitz said this amount will be reevaluated every five years by the county assessor.
“This income helps COCC continue to promote student success and community enrichment by providing quality, accessible, lifelong educational opportunities,” Dr. Laurie Chesley, the college’s president, said in a statement.
Kovitz said there is not yet a specific line item in a budget for how the funds will be used, but said the college intends to use the funds to support students.
“The college is thoughtful and planful in how we try to invest in student success not just this year and next year, but 10 years from now,” Kovitz said.
The apartments will be located on 9.46 developed acres, and a 0.75 acre reserve area, north of Shevlin Park Road and near the Cascade Culinary Institute. Residents there will have access to a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, storage sheds, a dog park, outdoor open space and other multiuse paths.
The construction comes after the college and William Smith Properties struggled to find potential homebuyers for a nearby associated single-family housing development in northwest Bend, called the Outcrop subdivision at NorthWest Crossing, and decided to allow future buyers to purchase the land and homes. The college previously estimated that it would earn $5.3 million by 2024 from the sale.
