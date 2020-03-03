Construction started Tuesday on safety improvements at the intersection of SW Canal Boulevard and SW Helmholtz Way south of Redmond.
A left-turn lane will be added on Canal Boulevard, taking drivers onto northbound Helmholtz Way, according to a Deschutes County press release. The intersection will also get lighting, new striping and signs, the release stated. The project will cost $797,000.
Until the project finishes in June, drivers should expect delays and single lane closures near the intersection, the press release stated. Helmholtz Way will be closed at the intersection for three weeks starting March 18.
