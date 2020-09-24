The U.S. House of Representatives formally nullified the fraudulent Warm Springs Treaty of 1865 this week, a move which Oregon politicians on both sides of the aisle applauded.
A decade after an initial treaty was signed by what is now the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the U.S. federal government in 1855, the then-Superintendent of Indian Affairs for Oregon wrote an additional treaty, according to a U.S. Congress press release. This second treaty stripped all off-reservation rights from Warm Springs members, and the tribes' signatories did not speak or read English and were misled about the treaty's true content, the release stated.
Gov. Kate Brown previously issued a state policy nullifying the fraudulent 1865 treaty.
The federal legislation — which received support from all seven U.S. Senators and Representatives from Oregon — has been passed by the U.S. House and Senate, and now awaits President Donald Trump's signature, the release stated.
