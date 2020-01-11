A 61-year-old Condon man died Friday after his flatbed pickup truck rolled and struck a power pole on Tumalo Reservoir Road near Mock Road north of Bend.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 7:16 p.m. and found a gray 2003 Ford F-350 on its top and severely damaged. The driver, William Vincent Hill Jr., was dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hill had been traveling west when he crashed. The crash caused significant damage to a power pole maintained by Central Electric Co-op, and had also damaged the fence of a property owner, according to the sheriff’s office.

Central Electric Co-op employees responded to the scene to repair the power pole and restore power to local residents who had called the power company to report power outages in the area.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the crash is still being investigated, but road conditions in that area at that time reportedly had spots of black ice. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.