A Concordia University student intends to sue the Northeast Portland school, saying it misled its students about its financial condition and left them without a way to graduate or directly transfer to another university.
William Spaulding, a Concordia student, had an attorney draft the class action suit on Monday, hours after the university announced that the spring 2020 semester would be its last. In the filing, Spaulding did not yet specify a request for damages, but said he’s seeking injunctive relief — for the university to disclose how much they received in profits from collecting tuition in 2020. The suit seeks an order for Concordia University to preserve all documents related to the school’s financial issues and closure. Spaulding also requested a jury trial.
The suit states Spaulding may later amend the suit and ask for damages.
Court documents say that the first time Concordia acknowledged its money woes to students was Feb. 10 — the same day it announced its impending closure. But the suit alleges school executives knew about declining enrollment and financial problems since 2019.
The suit states Spaulding and other students would not have paid tuition for the 2020 semester had they known about the financial situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.