Owen Fish and Jennifer Wesshaar embrace at a vigil Monday in Drake Park. They're standing among fellow Safeway employees who were inside the store during the attack at The Forum Shopping Center in Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

A day after Owen Fish was collecting carts at the east-side Bend Safeway on Sunday night, the 17-year-old stood with coworkers to mourn the unthinkable.

Fish and his coworkers were surrounded by around 150 community members Monday night in Drake Park at a somber vigil to remember the victims of the previous day’s shooting that killed three people including the shooter.

