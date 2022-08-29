A day after Owen Fish was collecting carts at the east-side Bend Safeway on Sunday night, the 17-year-old stood with coworkers to mourn the unthinkable.
Fish and his coworkers were surrounded by around 150 community members Monday night in Drake Park at a somber vigil to remember the victims of the previous day’s shooting that killed three people including the shooter.
The shooting victims are Glenn Edward Bennett, an 84-year-old Bend resident who was shot and killed while shopping near the store’s entrance, and Donald Ray Surrett, Jr., an employee of the store.
Fish remembered Surrett fondly, recalling how the 66-year-old employee fought the attacker and saved precious seconds for employees and customers to escape the building.
“If it wasn’t for him, there would have been more deaths,” Fish told The Bulletin.
Hospital officials told The Bulletin on Monday evening the person hospitalized at St. Charles Bend for injuries from the shooting remained in good condition. The only other person who sustained injuries not considered life threatening Sunday evening was not treated, authorities said.
Throughout the brief vigil, the audience joined in as a church choir on stage sang songs that cast a mournful, yet hopeful, mood over the park.
Families, pets, elected officials and other community members filled the audience, which was dotted with TV cameras, at least a dozen reporters from state and local outlets and at least one private security guard.
While the event was sponsored by the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Brandy Steelhammer, the leader of the chapter, told the crowd the event would not be about politics.
“Tonight, we are here to be together as a community, as a family. Tonight is about processing our grief,” Steelhammer told the crowd over the loudspeaker.
“We understand that the ripple effect of this tragedy goes well beyond the bounds of the crime scene, and beyond the bounds of physical wounds.”
Pastor Morgan Schmidt addressed the fear that many across the city felt Sunday night as news of the shooting was first breaking and rumors flew about potential danger to the community at large.
“I don’t know how alone you might have felt last night, whether in the moment where you were deciding between locking your windows or letting the cool air flow into your bedroom, you were not alone in your decision,” Schmidt told the crowd. “You were not alone in wondering and texting frantically your loved ones, knowing that whoever was harmed, whoever we lost, would quickly become the loved ones of our whole community.”
The evening was a way for 69-year-old Bend resident Pam Pytlak to ease her post traumatic stress disorder. The grocery store shooting triggered horrific memories of the time Pytlak was held at gun point during a robbery.
“I just don’t feel at ease,” she said.
Pytlak stayed home all day Monday, not wanting to leave for groceries or anything else. She came to the vigil in an attempt to heal as she deals with the residual shock, anger and sadness of gun violence past and present.
“I learned that you can’t become the victim of it,” she said, “because the bad guy can’t win.”
Pytlak said she hopes for more gun control in the future, especially stricter laws restricting assault rifles, echoing the comments of others in the crowd.
For Fish, the Safeway employee, the vigil was a sign of a community in a painful time.
“It makes me happy to see all the people that came out,” Fish said. “It makes you feel less alone.”
(2) comments
Liberals always blame the gun and not the real issues. Even in Chicago liberals blame guns with all their gun laws. Go figure.
You should be absolutely ashamed for posting this Greg. But you won’t be because you’re choosing to side with your dogmatic beliefs. People are suffering and the hero in this event died without having a gun.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.