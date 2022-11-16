A group of peaceful protesters stood outside the Deschutes County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon anticipating the verdict in the second-degree murder trial of Ian Cranston, the man who shot and killed Barry Washington Jr.
Most of the 30 to 40 people gathered were not surprised when the jury found Cranston guilty of a lesser charge.
Cranston was convicted of both first and second-degree manslaughter, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of first-degree assault. Cranston was acquitted of second-degree murder.
After the verdict was announced the protesters began chanting: "Say his name, Barry Washington; Say his name, Barry Washington" and "Black lives matter, Black lives matter" as they marched to the corner near the Capitol Bar, where Washington was shot Sept. 19, 2021. Drivers honked their horns in support.
"We don't tolerate this in Bend," Kenny Adams, the executive director of The Father’s Group, told the protesters, urging them to support each other. "He didn't deserve this."
Adams told the group to keep the corner of NW Wall Street and NW Oregon Avenue as a reminder that Bend does not stand for the violence that took Washington's life, or the racism of those who sought to disparage him after his death.
After his speech, Adams said the community is not finished calling for justice, and is tired of waiting for Black voices to be heard. Far too often, Black people are forgotten, Adams said. The verdict, he said, gives him the strength to move forward.
“It gives me drive, to keep pushing for a better society. I wouldn’t say hope yet. We’ve got a long way to go,” Adams said. “If anything, this just drives me to work harder — to work harder to make a difference, to make sure voices are heard and make sure that people are protected.”
While there were mixed emotions about the verdict and some of the protesters were unhappy Cranston was not convicted on the murder charge, the general feeling on the street was that the jury provided a modicum of justice.
But Bend resident Rachel Dean, who was standing outside the courthouse when the verdict was announced, said she does not believe the verdict provided the justice Washington and his family deserve.
“I mean, you don’t pull a gun out and shoot somebody, and how do you not call that murder?” Dean said. “Look around us, look where we live. Look at this all-white jury. So, I guess I’m not overly surprised. Very disappointed though.”
After the speeches at Barry's corner, people took some time to pay their respects at the site where flowers, candles, pictures and signs memorialize Washington's life and death.
Josie Stanfield of Prineville runs the Central Oregon Diversity Project, and she also spoke at Barry's Corner. She said she believes as long as Washington’s family is able to find peace in the outcome of the verdict, then justice has been served.
“I’m feeling a little bit of a mix of emotions. I am very happy that Barry’s family was served justice, so that is what I am holding onto right now,” Stanfield said. “Of course, as an activist, as a Black person who lives here, I wanted him to get hit with that murder charge so bad. But just the fact he’ll probably be spending at least 10 years on these charges…it is not nothing; there is accountability here.”
Kristin Rosati, of Bend, was also at Barry’s corner. She hopes one of the outcomes of the trial is that the Bend community will come together and be more welcoming toward each other.
“I was hoping for guilty on all counts,” Rosati said. “But I am happy there was some justice for Barry’s family.
“I hope this brings some peace to Barry Washington’s family."
