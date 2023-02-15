The Bend community is invited to attend forums for the finalists for the principal position at Ponderosa, Pine Ridge, and Silver Rail elementary schools. Each finalist will present and answer questions. Attendees will also have the opportunity to provide feedback on each finalist.
Silver Rail Elementary will hold its forum Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the media center. The finalists include Deborah Buduan, who is currently a principal in Washington; Patrick Flanagan, who is currently principal at La Pine Elementary; Lybe Hawkins, who is the interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary; and Beth Hawkins, who is a principal in Corvallis.
Ponderosa Elementary's forum will be Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the school's media center. Erich Brocker, the current interim principal at Ponderosa Elementary, and John McAndrews, who is currently a principal in Nebraska, are the finalists along with Flanagan and Martin.
The forum at Pine Ridge Elementary will be Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the school's media center. Jesse Rasmussen, who is currently assistant principal at R.E. Jewell Elementary, and Nichole Reiland, who is currently the interim principal at Pine Ridge Elementary, are the finalists along with McAndrews.
Previous Ponderosa Elementary principal Stephen Austin retired last year, while previous Pine Ridge principal Rochelle Williams accepted a new position at the High Desert Education Service District. Previous Silver Rail principal Megan Filiault resigned last year.
