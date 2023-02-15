School (copy)
The Bend community is invited to attend forums for the finalists for the principal position at Ponderosa, Pine Ridge, and Silver Rail elementary schools. Each finalist will present and answer questions. Attendees will also have the opportunity to provide feedback on each finalist. 

Silver Rail Elementary will hold its forum Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the media center. The finalists include Deborah Buduan, who is currently a principal in Washington; Patrick Flanagan, who is currently principal at La Pine Elementary; Lybe Hawkins, who is the interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary; and Beth Hawkins, who is a principal in Corvallis. 

