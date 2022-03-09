Four finalists for principal at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend will speak at a virtual public forum on Thursday and community members are invited to attend.
The candidates will show presentations to attendees, who will have the opportunity to give feedback, according to a press release from Bend-La Pine Schools. The forum is planned to begin at 5 p.m.
The candidates are all currently serving as principals or assistant principals. Each has years of experience in either K-12 and higher education.
The candidates are: Erich Brocker, a seven-year assistant principal at William E. Miller Elementary School; Megan Finiault, a four-year principal at Sacramento Elementary School in the Parkrose School District in Portland; Cyndi Ganfield, an eight-year principal at Aumsville Elementary in the Cascade School District in Aumsville; and Nichole Reiland, a four-year assistant principal at Juniper Elementary School in Bend.
The new principal is expected to begin the job July 1. Stephanie Jensen, the interim principal, will stay at Silver Rail after leaving the position, serving as vice principal.
