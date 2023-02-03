The Bend Vision Project invites the public to attend its Envision Bend community summit at Central Oregon Community College on Tuesday.
Envision Bend, a nonprofit dedicated to planning for Bend's future, will hold the community summit from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wille Hall at Central Oregon Community College, Envision Bend said in a release.
The summit will include a presentation of the new greater Bend area community vision, which is based on feedback from surveys of more than 2,000 community members. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback on strategies and projects and learn more about how to get involved in the vision planning and implementation process.
The vision project is meant to guide Bend's future as it grows and changes.
"No one wants to lose the things we love about living in Bend," Envision Bend says on its website. "And yet the world is changing around us every day. Change brings challenges, but also opportunities. Our goal is to help greater Bend seize on the opportunities."
"Join our community dialogue to envision a more vibrant, inclusive, and resilient Bend."
More info is available on Envision Bend's website.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.