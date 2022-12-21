Little is publicly known about the 19 lives celebrated in the dark of the year’s longest night.
Not their names, not their ages, not any of the things that gave life to those people now gone.
But one thing binds them: Caught this year in the grip of a national crisis, they died homeless in Central Oregon.
As darkness fell Wednesday night, so too did a solemn mood over a crowd of around 40 people gathered in Drake Park to mourn the region’s homeless deaths.
“We cannot go back and ensure enough room is made for these 19 people who have died,” Erika Spaet, a pastor in Bend, told the crowd. “That is for us to live with, for our community to bear.”
The 21-degree air at the official start of winter offered a reminder of the cold those living without shelter experience on winter nights like this one, which advocates have recognized as Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day for decades.
Rejena Wenciker, who lives in a trailer among the junipers outside of Bend, told the crowd about her boyfriend David, who died on Feb. 20 after Wenciker gave him CPR. She kept him alive until first responders came to take him to the hospital. He taught her a lot about how to be homeless, she said.
He was 48.
“He was a good person,” Wenciker said. “I wish we would have been in a house or something like that, where we could have taken care of him better. I think he would be here.”
For some remembered Wednesday, the crowd at Drake Park may have been the only ones to eulogize their deaths. Their families may never have known they died — may never have known they were homeless.
On the same day last year, attendees remembered 15 individuals who died homeless in 2021. But whether the 19 remembered this year is actually a complete count or an increase in deaths is hard to say because of how those deaths are counted.
Before this year, counting was an informal process among homeless service providers who were assisting clients who died or who heard about deaths through word-of-mouth in the homeless community.
This year, state health officials also tracked the number of homeless deaths under a new state law. That count showed just under 400 people statewide died homeless between January and October, including at least 15 in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.
Who exactly dies homeless in Central Oregon is less clear: Organizers of the vigil Wednesday have declined to share identifying details about those who died, and the state health authority has declined to share localized demographic data.
Statewide data provides minor insights into the lives lost: Most Oregonians who die homeless are men, and most are between the ages of 45 and 64. Most die of “natural causes,” and most die in locations identified as “other,” outside of hospitals or hospice and nursing facilities.
Black and Indigenous people are more than twice as likely to die homeless in Oregon than white people.
But the candles lit by attendees Wednesday night were not lit to be data points, but to “celebrate the light that was each of these beloved’s time on earth,” Erin Collins, an end-of-life doula, told the crowd.
All year, advocates and elected officials remind the community that the homelessness crisis is a crisis of housing and a crisis of health care, a crisis of mental health and a crisis of addiction.
But those candles offered a sharper reminder of the stakes involved: It is also a crisis of life and death.
