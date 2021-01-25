An Oregon State University project to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 through testing will come to Redmond for three days this week.
Between Friday and Sunday, the university will do TRACE community COVID-19 sampling in Redmond by sending out two- or three-person field teams to 30 neighborhoods to invite up to 600 residents to take a nasal swab test.
A similar testing project happened in Bend last spring.
Deschutes County has so far reported 40 COVID-19 deaths and 5,212 cases, including more than 2,200 people who have recovered.
Currently there are 2,849 active cases in the county, or one per every 69 residents, according to the university.
Redmond public works staff will also gather multiple sewage samples, which researchers will analyze for genetic material from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Infected people pass detectable genetic components of the virus into the sewer system, which gives an indication as to how extensive COVID-19 is in a community, according to the university.
“This combined approach of increased testing of asymptomatic individuals and wastewater surveillance for COVID-19 continues to provide very helpful insights for our local management of this epidemic,” Dr. George Conway, the Deschutes County health director, said in a statement.
Since the project began in April, TRACE Community sampling has happened in Corvallis five times, in Newport twice, and in Bend, Hermiston and Eugene once each.
For more information about TRACE, visit trace.oregonstate.edu.
