Bend celebrated freedom, unity and liberation from slavery at Drake Park on Saturday and Sunday for the second official annual 2022 Juneteenth celebration.
The event was organized by local nonprofit The Father’s Group, and included live music by both local performers and some from as far away as Florida. There was food, beer, educational speakers, West African drumming and a number of things to do for entertainment.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and has its origins in the June 19, 1865 order by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas that declared "all slaves are free." It became a federal holiday in the U.S. in June 2021. In Oregon, Juneteenth was designated an official state holiday in 2022.
Kenny Adams, the executive director of The Father’s Group, said Juneteenth celebrates freedom from slavery, but it is a holiday for everyone to celebrate.
“It is here for everyone,” he said of the Juneteenth Celebration. “This is an event for everyone. We consider it true independence day, because that was when everyone was free.”
Adams said for Black people, Juneteenth represents jubilee, freedom and celebration. Juneteenth is also about learning from the past, and bringing people of all backgrounds together in celebration of true liberation, he said.
“We learned from the past, and we bring to the present that this is a time for all of us to be free,” Adams said. “This is a time for all of us to enjoy. There is no controversy, it's a celebration.”
David Merritt, president of the Father’s Group, was up near the stage dancing to the live music Saturday. He said having a Juneteenth celebration in Bend, a town in a state that at one time excluded Black people in its constitution, is a powerful thing to witness. Also, seeing people from different backgrounds coming together to celebrate with Bend's Black community is all in the Juneteenth spirit of freedom and togetherness, he said.
“That is what we want. That’s a community,” Merritt said. “We all live here, so we need to figure out a way to coexist and be able to celebrate together. It’s about people, not the color of your skin.”
Merritt said for many Black people, the stories of the horrors of slavery were passed down from generation to generation, and celebrating the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas finally learned of their freedom holds a lot of meaning.
“It is really powerful to see all these people out here celebrating with us,” Merritt said before going back to continue dancing.
Merritt added his organization is planning to make the Juneteenth Celebration happen every year, ideally at Drake Park.
Fodé Sylla, a professional drummer, dancer and acrobat from the West African nation of Guinea, stood near his tent surrounded by drums and colorful clothing. Sylla said he has lived and drummed in Bend for about three years, and this year was his second year participating in the Juneteenth celebration.
“Juneteenth represents a lot of things,” Sylla said. “Especially, it is a celebration, it is a day of freedom…It is a great thing to celebrate, because there are a lot of dark stories. So, having this celebration, it means a lot to us.”
Togetherness and being in the same space connecting with other people is also part of what celebrating Juneteenth is all about, Sylla added.
Robert Allen from Nevada came to town to be with family and attend the Juneteenth event.
For Allen, Juneteenth represents something tangible and real, he said.
"It is neat to have that day, as it is for any other holiday that represents some big significant deal in history,” he said.
Rene Perez of Bend was with his young daughter and his friends on Saturday for the Juneteenth event. As he and his group got set up on the lawn to listen to live music, Perez said for him the holiday represents the abolition of slavery. Perez also said the Juneteenth celebration at the park is a good way to bring about the unification of all people in celebration of that freedom.
“I think it is a good way to get everyone outside, together,” Perez said of the event. “To get people of multiple ethnicities around.”
While the event on Saturday and Sunday was the second official annual Juneteenth celebration event hosted by The Father’s Group, it is the third Juneteenth celebration to be held in Bend. In 2020, the Central Oregon Diversity Project put on the first Juneteenth celebration at Drake Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.