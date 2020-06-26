Temporary closures for COVID-19 aren’t the only big changes happening at the Bend Senior Center.
In the back of the lobby area, a boarded up door surrounded by construction material is a sign of what’s to come.
Soon, that door will open to a 34,000-square-foot expansion of the building, complete with a natatorium — an indoor pool space — and a second-floor fitness center.
Set to be completed in September, construction at the site of the Larkspur Community Center is coming along on-time and on-budget, according to Brian Hudspeth, development manager for the Bend Park & Recreation District.
“Obviously, this has a lot of different spaces than the senior center,” Hudspeth said. “It’s a great big addition to the senior center. I think it’s really going to be great.”
Those new spaces are taking shape as crews add finishing touches like ceiling fixtures and spring wood flooring. Downstairs, two classrooms will host mind, body and fitness classes for all ages of guests.
A short walk down the hall, workers have carved out several indoor pools: A raised hot tub, a multilane fitness pool and a spiraling, lazy-river-style current channel.
Construction began in 2019 after the district allocated $23 million for the project — money the district says it had been saving for years to avoid a tax increase.
That funding, unlike funding for three other district projects, isn’t being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial impacts, according to the district’s annual budget proposed in May. Construction was too far along by May to make many changes, Hudspeth said.
According to Hudspeth, there haven’t been many major construction issues or cost overruns with the community center. Some concrete on the ground floor might have to be refinished, but Hudspeth says that issues along the way like that are too be expected in any project of this scale.
COVID-19 hasn’t disrupted construction too severely, either. It “changed the way we did work in here for a while,” Hudspeth said, but didn’t delay the project because the state didn’t shut down construction projects with stay-at-home orders.
The same can’t be said for the programs at the Bend Senior Center, which has been closed for the pandemic since March. Those programs were relocated for part of last summer, too, while construction began on the adjoining community center.
The loss of the space and instructors has been a challenge for frequent users, according to Sue Glenn, the senior center’s recreation manager.
“Some people just need that instructor for the motivation and confidence to keep moving,” Glenn said.
In all, the senior center has had to cancel about 40,000 visits for fitness classes, social events and assistance appointments between March and August, according to Glenn. That’s compared to 25,000 visits on average in the past two summers.
Instead, the senior center has offered online programs, called to check in on some of its most fragile users and even seen an impromptu, socially distanced gathering of some water exercise participants spring up in its parking lot.
Last week, the district restarted some programming at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center for drop-in exercise and reservation-only pool use.
“What we were most worried about during our closure is that people are suffering,” Glenn said of the need to reopen programs. “On a personal level, people missed their favorite instructors.”
Still, access has been limited to increase the space between guests. Juniper’s pool usually holds a few hundred people at once, but it’s now limited to strict amounts at any given time.
While Hudspeth and his crews are focused on finishing the facility, Glenn is looking forward to adding more capacity to the senior center’s programs with the the new expansion.
“It’s obvious we won’t meet our full vision right out of the gate as we navigate COVID-19,” Glenn said. “But it is going to play an important role.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.