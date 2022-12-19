The Deschutes County Commission unanimously passed two ordinances for restrictions on psilocybin-related services Monday afternoon, but the rules will not go into effect until early April.
The 90-day gap in between the ordinances' adoption date and effective date gives rural residents an opportunity to submit an application to operate psilocybin-related businesses without the restrictions.
“I just want to clarify for everyone, this package, these two ordinances, they will create a narrow set of time, place and manner regulations, which provides some opportunity to pursue a psilocybin service center, but I’m still quite skeptical whether little, small windows that this set of (restrictions) opens up is actually big enough to get any service centers or not. And that is what the voters asked us to do,” Commissioner Phil Chang said at Monday’s meeting.
The ordinances must go through a second reading at the commissioners' meeting on Jan. 4. After that, the new rules won't go into effect until 90 days later.
Chang said anyone looking to apply without the time, place and manner regulations ought to do so under a "similar use" application within the 90-day period.
The Oregon Health Authority, the licensing and regulatory body for psilocybin-related activity, will begin accepting applications for licenses on Jan. 2, 2023. It has yet to release its rules for psilocybin services, which it promised to provide by the end of the year.
In the November general election, Deschutes County voters were in favor of allowing psilocybin-related businesses in rural parts of the county with over 56% voting against an opt-out measure.
A series of opt-out measures appeared on ballots across the state in November came after voters statewide approved Measure 109 in 2020, which does not permit psilocybin retail sales or personal use of psilocybin — only sanctioned therapeutic use.
Deschutes County residents can still apply for a psilocybin-related business during the 90-day waiting period, but under different rules.
"There's a little more uncertainty with that," said Tanya Saltzman, a senior planner with Deschutes County.
Applications received before April must go through a similar use process, Saltzman said. The process requires applicants to create an air-tight case for allowing psilocybin service centers in a similar way other uses are allowed, like medical facilities.
The time place and manner regulations will allow for a little more clarity once they are effective in April, Saltzman said.
Commissioners approved regulations that were largely in line with what the planning commission recommended months earlier.
The rules approved are as follows:
• Psilocybin service centers will operate during the hours of 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
• Psilocybin manufacturing will be allowed in forest use zones in addition to exclusive farm use zones.
• Psilocybin service centers will be allowed in destination resorts in areas approved for commercial services or specialty shops. Manufacturing will also be allowed in destination resort zones under specific use requirements.
• Psilocybin therapy service centers will be allowed in exclusive farm use zones in conjunction with home occupations or commercial activities.
• Under specific guidelines, psilocybin therapy services will be allowed in rural commercial and rural service center zones, Sunriver commercial district and Sunriver Town Center district, Terrebonne commercial district and Tumalo commercial district.
• Psilocybin testing laboratories will only be allowed in rural industrial and Tumalo industrial zoned properties.
Allowing service centers as a home occupation use creates a component of equity and accessibility, said Piper Lucas, a resident of unincorporated Deschutes County.
"People with less means will be able to open facilities that are more cost-effective for themselves and hopefully for their clients as well," Lucas said.
The 90-day period also reflects an alternative path people can take in opening psilocybin-related business, Lucas said.
Lucas has been involved in the county's psilocybin process since February. She has also considered opening a psilocybin service center of her own. The commissioners' decision was welcome news.
“I’m very pleased,” she said.
