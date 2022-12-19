Psilocybin mushrooms

Psilocybin mushrooms

The Deschutes County Commission unanimously passed two ordinances for restrictions on psilocybin-related services Monday afternoon, but the rules will not go into effect until early April.

The 90-day gap in between the ordinances' adoption date and effective date gives rural residents an opportunity to submit an application to operate psilocybin-related businesses without the restrictions.

Psilocybin landscape in Oregon

The map from Psychedelic Alpha shows the locations in Oregon that have opted out of psilocybin services. A list of locations by county can be found on the organization's website, https://psychedelicalpha.com/
