The 6th green at Tetherow Golf Club, seen in 2014. Tetherow is one of a handful of destination resorts in Deschutes County. 

Deschutes County commissioners approved restrictions on destination resorts in a 2-1 decision Wednesday. The move limits what kind of housing can be built in any new resorts built within 24 air miles of Bend.

Central Oregon LandWatch, a local land use advocacy nonprofit that proposed the changes in the fall, is calling the decision “the end of an era” for destination resorts in Deschutes County.

