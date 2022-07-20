The Deschutes County Commission moved to place an ordinance on the November ballot that would ban the manufacture and therapeutic use of psilocybin in rural parts of the county.
The move, decided 2-1 in a public meeting Wednesday, comes a week after the commissioners heard a groundswell of support from community members over the potential benefits of psilocybin, a hallucinogenic drug obtained from some mushrooms.
If approved by voters, the measure would prohibit the production, processing and therapeutic use of the drug in unincorporated Deschutes County.
In the 2020 election, Oregon voters approved Measure 109, becoming the first state in the country to legalize the use of psilocybin in therapy. Deschutes County voters approved the measure 52.8%.
The ballot measure allowed counties the opportunity to decide whether or not to opt in on psilocybin therapy. Several rural Oregon counties have recently moved to present voters with ballot measures that would restrict the drug’s manufacturing and use if they are approved in the fall.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
