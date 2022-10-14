Vote buttons

Candidates for the Deschutes County Commission engaged in a typical display of back-and-forth ideas Thursday night as they debated what they thought was the proper direction for the county’s future.

Two commissioner positions are up for election this year: Position 1 and Position 3. The first is currently occupied by Republican Tony DeBone, who is seeking a fourth term on the commission, and he is being challenged by nurse and Democrat Oliver Tatom. The third position is occupied by Republican Patti Adair, who is seeking a second term. Democratic challenger Morgan Schmidt is a pastor and the founder of Pandemic Partners, a grassroots organization offering community support.

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

'he advocated for growth management and feeding an evolving economy to promote growth within cities.'

Do what in the what?

