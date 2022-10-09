Monday, Oct. 10: The Planning Commission will host a public hearing at a regular meeting at 5:30 for plan to develop 52 acres in north Bend, which could include at least 380 housing units, a new Costco warehouse and gas station, three retail stores and two restaurants.
Tuesday, Oct. 11: The Neighborhood Leadership Alliance will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss updates in the city's development of an unsanctioned camping code, which seeks to regulate how people camp on city property. The Bend City Council released a new draft of the code last month.
Wednesday, Oct. 12: The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is hosting a panel on challenges to developing affordable housing in Bend at a regular meeting at 3 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13: The Environment and Climate Committee will finalize recommendations for a home energy score, which would require home sellers to obtain an energy efficiency score before they can sell. In August, the environmental committee was met with resistance from the public. Many were upset with the mandatory requirements, but committee members maintained that the score will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from building use.
Wednesday, Oct. 12: County commissioners will discuss various short-term and long-term planning projects at their regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Updates for the county's downtown parking analysis, which could determine the future of Worrell Wayside Park, and the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds are on the agenda.
Thursday, Oct. 13: The Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. to continue a public hearing from Sept. 29 to develop recommendations for the County Commission on psilocybin regulations in the event the opt-out measure fails on the ballot.
Thursday, Oct. 13: A televised debate between the candidates for the Deschutes County Commission will air on KTVZ at 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13. The candidates are Republican Tony DeBone, the incumbent, and Democrat Oliver Tatom for position one, and Republican Patti Adair, the incumbent, and Democrat Morgan Schmidt for position three.
Looking ahead
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Bend City Council will meet at 5 p.m., and Deschutes County will host an open house for their 2040 Project at 5:30 p.m.
